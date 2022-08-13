PTI set to hold ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ rally at hockey stadium in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold a massive rally at the hockey stadium in Lahore on Saturday (today) to continue the movement against the government.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally called the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’ where he is expected to give the future course of action. He arrived in Lahore a day earlier and visited the venue to oversee the final arrangements for the historic event.

All arrangements have been made for the public gathering which is expected to be attended by a large number of people. The venue has seating arrangements for 40,000 people. The event will commence at 7 PM and also includes Independence Day celebrations and will be attended by prominent PTI leaders.

Speaking to media persons at the hockey stadium, PTI central Punjab information secretary Andleeb Abbas and senior leader Iftikhar Durrani said a historic public meeting and Independence Day event would be held at the stadium.

Andleeb Abbas said the hockey stadium was Asia’s biggest stadium which could accommodate thousands of people. She said PTI chief Imran Khan would deliver his historic address at the public meeting and unveil future strategy of the party.

She said the masses would come in droves to attend the PTI public meeting and listen to their leader who also fought against the corrupt mafia, looters and turncoats and defeated them all.

“The negative propaganda launched against the PTI and its leaders will have no impact as the masses know the truth about Imran Khan and the ‘imported rulers’,” she said.

The PTI planned to hold its rally at Parade Ground in Islamabad but shifted it to Lahore over the situation in the federal capital.

Instead of holding it at Minar-i-Pakistan or some other venue of the provincial metropolis, the party chose the National Hockey Stadium for the political rally. The Lahore High Court dismissed a petition filed by PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar against the holding of the rally at the hockey stadium.

