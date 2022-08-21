PTI set to hold political rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made all arrangements to hold a political gathering at the iconic Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi today, Bol News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants of the rally at 4 PM. Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar visited the venue to review all security arrangements.

The venue has been decorated and arrangements have also been made in the assembly hall. There are separate enclaves for women while a bullet-proof dias has been placed on the main stage. Police has installed walk-through gate to enter the venue.

Around 350 police wardens have been deployed to maintain traffic flow on Murree Road and other highways, while more than 3,000 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed for security.

The PTI planned to bring out rally from Faizabad to Liaquat Bagh where the party workers will join the political gathering. PTI and Awami Muslim League (AML) installed banners and posters on Murree Road for public meeting.

Meanwhile, district administration and local police made all the arrangements for the security of the public meeting and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Police have installed walkthrough gates on the entrance of the venue while the traffic police issued diversion plan for the traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said the venue would be monitored through Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras and additional police force deployed for the security.

He said that control room had been established at Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) office to monitor the venue to avoid any untoward situation.

He said that for the people’s convenience, special traffic plan had been made so they could not face any difficulty during the public meeting. He said that the district administration and local police was alert in view of security threats.

