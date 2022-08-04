PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked the members of parliament to reach the Parliament by 3 PM today for a sit-in protest against ECP’s verdict on the prohibited funding case, BOL News reported.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the political workers to assemble in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office for the sit-in protest.

He also refrained the party workers from going ahead of the Nadra Chowk. He advised PTI workers not to go hand with the police to avoid riots.

Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah assigned Police and Rangers in great numbers to tackle any situations against the PTI workers and prominent leaders. According to the BOL News report, the security personnel was alert to face such circumstances but the PTI leadership failed the plans of Rana Sana Ullah by restricting the party workers to not to move ahead to the Red Zone.

On his official Twitter account, Imran Khan stated, “Today I am calling all our people to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC & ECP in F9 Park at 6 pm. I will be addressing the gathering between 7:00 – 7:30 pm.”

The PTI leadership also demanded that our battle is against this imported government but not with the Police, Rangers, FC, and Rangers who have nothing to do with these ongoing situation.

