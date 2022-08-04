Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm

PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm

Articles
Advertisement
PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm

PTI sit-in: Imran Khan urged public to gather at F-9 park by 6pm

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked the members of parliament to reach the Parliament by 3 PM today for a sit-in protest against ECP’s verdict on the prohibited funding case, BOL News reported.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the political workers to assemble in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office for the sit-in protest.

He also refrained the party workers from going ahead of the Nadra Chowk. He advised PTI workers not to go hand with the police to avoid riots.

Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah assigned Police and Rangers in great numbers to tackle any situations against the PTI workers and prominent leaders. According to the BOL News report, the security personnel was alert to face such circumstances but the PTI leadership failed the plans of Rana Sana Ullah by restricting the party workers to not to move ahead to the Red Zone.

Also Read

Govt plans to arrest PTI central leaders and close aides of Imran Khan
Govt plans to arrest PTI central leaders and close aides of Imran Khan

Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Najeeb Haroon,...

Advertisement

On his official Twitter account, Imran Khan stated, “Today I am calling all our people to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC & ECP in F9 Park at 6 pm. I will be addressing the gathering between 7:00 – 7:30 pm.”

The PTI leadership also demanded that our battle is against this imported government but not with the Police, Rangers, FC, and Rangers who have nothing to do with these ongoing situation.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story