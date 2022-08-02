PTI will challenge ECP verdict in court, says Qureshi

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced that the party would challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in court.

Qureshi said that the PTI fulfilled all the criteria and gave all the evidence to come clean. “Today’s verdict proved that there was no foreign funding case. The media trial going on for years has finally come to an end today.”

He maintained that the electoral watchdog was not impartial as the PTI demanded an action against those parties, which were funded by Osama Bin Laden and Libya, adding that they should also be held accountable.

Also Read

The PTI leader further said that the coalition government had wished that the PTI should be nullified. However, “God once again made Imran Khan victorious and the government had once embarrassed itself”, he said.

Advertisement

PTI leader Asad Umar dared the commission to upload the account details of PTI on its website, including those of PML-N and PPP.

Taking a swipe at the coalition government, Umar said that he wanted to offer his condolences to those who were hoping that the PTI would be banned and who were waiting for the PTI’s politics to end.

“We have revealed all the accounts mentioned by the ECP,” said the former minister.