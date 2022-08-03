PDM to put names of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in ECL
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the coalition government would once again meet...
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will not be allowed to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan and in Red Zone
He further said that if someone tries to take law in his hand, he will be dealt strictly.
Rana expressed this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.
The interior minister added that the PTI could hold a peaceful protest at designated places allotted by the Supreme Court.
He further said if they protested at designated places, they would be provided full security.
Rana asserted there were reports that PTI could attack the ECP, blaming that the party wanted to create anarchy in the country.
He warned the PTI against entering the Red Zone, adding that that the law would take its way if anyone violated the law. It would be dealt strictly.
He added that the PTI would not be allowed to protest outside the ECP
However, he admitted that a peaceful protest is the right of every political party.
At the same time, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayoom said that the PTI would protest outside the ECP at 4pm on Thursday as per schedule.
Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced the protest and it would be staged at every cost as it was their democratic right.
Moreover, former minister Farrukh Habib said that they would hold their peaceful protest outside the ECP.
He rejected the threat of Rana Sanaullah and said that Rana is used to resorting aerial firing.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.