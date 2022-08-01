Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI will protest outside ECP head office on Thursday, announces Imran

PTI will protest outside ECP head office on Thursday, announces Imran

Articles
Advertisement
PTI will protest outside ECP head office on Thursday, announces Imran

PTI will protest outside ECP head office on Thursday, announces Imran. Image: File

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a peaceful protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) head office in Islamabad on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while addressing the party’s National Council meeting held in Islamabad on Monday.

Imran said that the party would protest against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja as he (CEC) was “partisan and dishonest”.

Also Read

Interference of Army Chief into politics is fault of politicians, says Shujaat
Interference of Army Chief into politics is fault of politicians, says Shujaat

Defunct President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has demanded...

He further said that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

Advertisement

He observed that inflation was rising whereas the rupee was falling, recalling that the price of petrol was Rs150 when his government was overthrown. Within three months, the petroleum prices have jacked up by Rs100, he added.

“Bilawal had launched long march when our [PTI’s] government increased petrol price by Rs12,” he said and continued that Pakistan was on the verge of default due to worse economic policies of the PML-N-led coalition government.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story