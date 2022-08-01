PTI will protest outside ECP head office on Thursday, announces Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a peaceful protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) head office in Islamabad on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while addressing the party’s National Council meeting held in Islamabad on Monday.

Imran said that the party would protest against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja as he (CEC) was “partisan and dishonest”.

He further said that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

He observed that inflation was rising whereas the rupee was falling, recalling that the price of petrol was Rs150 when his government was overthrown. Within three months, the petroleum prices have jacked up by Rs100, he added.

“Bilawal had launched long march when our [PTI’s] government increased petrol price by Rs12,” he said and continued that Pakistan was on the verge of default due to worse economic policies of the PML-N-led coalition government.