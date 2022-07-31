Advertisement
Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

The Punjab Assembly has adopted a resolution against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and demanded him to resign.

PTI MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah move the resolution during the assembly session presided over by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Later, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned till August 15.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to file a judicial reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The meeting also decided that two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – would bring a no-confidence motion against the election commission and legal experts had been asked to initiate proceedings in this regard.

The meeting of the party presided over by chairman Imran Khan took the decision to register a judicial reference against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI leadership voiced their concerns over the meeting between members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a government delegation.

“CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan violated the ECP’s code of conduct and his oath,” the PTI leadership said.

