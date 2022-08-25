Punjab flood update: Rains claimed 151 lives

Floods due to monsoon rains in Southern Punjab and other districts of the province have claimed the lives of 151 people

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on the destruction caused by floods in Punjab

Rain and flooding killed almost 200,000 large animals and 2,586 small animals, and swept away 37 highways and eight bridges. Seven canals were also devastated by floodwaters.

According to the PDMA Punjab report, severe rains inundated 69 schools and seven basic health institutions. Rains and flash floods wreaked havoc in 555,893 places throughout six districts of the province.

According to the PDMA data, the most impacted locations include Rajanpur, DG Khan, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, and Layyah. Rainwater overwhelmed 201,965 agricultural lands and flooded 12,628 homes.

According to PDMA data, at least 151 people died as a result of floods and storms, 606 were injured, and 341,077 were displaced.

According to a report from the PDMA Punjab, 20,264 persons and 516 animals were evacuated from flood-affected areas. According to the report, the government has constructed at least 147 medical camps and 9,355 tented villages for the afflicted people.

According to the PDMA data, approximately one lakh animals were vaccinated. 19,839 persons were given food rations and cooked food.

As per the PDMA report, rescue operations are currently ongoing in the province’s impacted areas, with 551 rescuers and 84 boats engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

The authority is carrying out relief actions in flood-ravaged areas in collaboration with other government organizations, and all resources are being employed to provide help to flood victims, PDMA report mentioned.

