Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab flood update: Rains claimed 151 lives

Punjab flood update: Rains claimed 151 lives

Articles
Advertisement
Punjab flood update: Rains claimed 151 lives

Punjab flood update: Rains claimed 151 lives

Advertisement
  • Floods due to monsoon rains in Southern Punjab and other districts of the province have claimed the lives of 151 people
  • Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on the destruction caused by floods in Punjab
  • Rain and flooding killed almost 200,000 large animals and 2,586 small animals, and swept away 37 highways and eight bridges. Seven canals were also devastated by floodwaters.
Advertisement

 

Floods due to monsoon rains in Southern Punjab and other districts of the province have claimed the lives of 151 people, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on the destruction caused by floods in Punjab.

According to the PDMA Punjab report, severe rains inundated 69 schools and seven basic health institutions. Rains and flash floods wreaked havoc in 555,893 places throughout six districts of the province.

According to the PDMA data, the most impacted locations include Rajanpur, DG Khan, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, and Layyah. Rainwater overwhelmed 201,965 agricultural lands and flooded 12,628 homes.
According to PDMA data, at least 151 people died as a result of floods and storms, 606 were injured, and 341,077 were displaced.

Advertisement

Rain and flooding killed almost 200,000 large animals and 2,586 small animals, and swept away 37 highways and eight bridges. Seven canals were also devastated by floodwaters.

According to a report from the PDMA Punjab, 20,264 persons and 516 animals were evacuated from flood-affected areas. According to the report, the government has constructed at least 147 medical camps and 9,355 tented villages for the afflicted people.

According to the PDMA data, approximately one lakh animals were vaccinated. 19,839 persons were given food rations and cooked food.

As per the PDMA report, rescue operations are currently ongoing in the province’s impacted areas, with 551 rescuers and 84 boats engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

Also Read

Balochistan flood update: Rains claimed 236 lives
Balochistan flood update: Rains claimed 236 lives

Catastrophic torrential rains in Balochistan have taken the lives of 236 people...

The authority is carrying out relief actions in flood-ravaged areas in collaboration with other government organizations, and all resources are being employed to provide help to flood victims, PDMA report mentioned.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story