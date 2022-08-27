Omer Cheema: “Till the last house is rescued, the Punjab Government will not stop its relief operations in the province”

Around 75,000 people were given medical aid, and operations were carried out. More than 45,000 people were provided with rations for a capacity of one month

LAHORE: Omer Cheema, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, held a press conference where he said, “Till the last house is rescued, the Punjab Government will not stop its relief operations in the province. Even with limited resources, the government of Punjab is striving to assist the affected” BOL News reported on Saturday.

Responding to a question, he said that Sialkot, Mianwali, Rajanpur, and DG Khan were badly affected by the floods. A few days ago, we wound up the relief camps in Sialkot and Mianwali as the situation got normal there.

Speaking about the relief facts and figures, he claimed, “Around 75,000 people were given medical aid, and operations were carried out. More than 45,000 people were provided with rations for a capacity of one month. ”

CM Parvaiz Elahi also visited on-ground relief operations in Rajanpur, and our provincial ministers were present at the relief operation venues and monitoring the situation.

After the breakage of Munda Headworks in KPK, the provincial government took vital steps and saved the people in the adjoining areas with their abrupt policies.

“The federal government governs from Golra Sharif to Bara Kahu. They should be providing relief to the provinces and working with the provincial governments,” he said.

Omer Cheema mentioned that the Punjab government has been providing relief to its people from day one, and the federal government is still busy campaigning for the country to get involved in a civil war.

“If someone has broken the law, then it is obvious he should be detained according to the law. We are not making fake cases against the opposition like they used to detain our party workers and leaders. ”

He mentioned that rescue 1122, PDMA, Armed Forces, and other departments are on the ground to assist the flood-hit areas.