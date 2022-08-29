Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after tragic floods in Pakistan

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has expressed her condolences over the tragic devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Queen Elizabeth has written a letter to President Arif Alvi, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan”.

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.”

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events,” the message added.

The UK had earlier announced to provide urgent support to Pakistan after flooding in the south of the country.

In response to the disaster, the UK will provide up to £1.5m support the relief effort. The UN is carrying out a needs assessment over the weekend, and a UN appeal is expected to be launched on August 30.

The UK also provides assistance to Pakistan through international organisations working directly with the victims of the disaster, including the World Bank and the United Nations.

It is worth mentioning here that the £1.5m of humanitarian funding is an allocation from existing support to Pakistan and will go to the relief efforts in the areas worst-hit by the flooding.

UK also pledged over £55m to partner with Pakistan to fight climate change, manage water more sustainably and unlock climate investment in November 2021 during the COP26 Conference in Glasgow.

During the 2020 floods in Pakistan, the UK announced a £800,000 aid package through the National Disaster Consortium (NDC) and provided immediate relief in rural Sindh who many who had lost their homes.

It also provided life-saving clean water, sanitation and shelter to over 55,000 vulnerable people in Pakistan to help them recover from the devastating floods.

