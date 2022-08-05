Qureshi’s daughter, Gilani’s son vying for NA-157 Multan seat

ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter and PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son will be the main contenders vying for the NA-157 Constituency in Multan.

The last date for submitting the nomination form was on Friday (today). Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi submitted her nomination papers through her lawyer.

PPP candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, has also submitted his nomination papers. His brother and Punjab Assembly MPA Ali Haider Gilani submitted his nomination of covering of Musa Gilani.

More than 18 candidates including Engineer Waseem Abbas and Saifur Rahman Qureshi have submitted nomination papers for the by-polls. The constituency is considered the stronghold and home seat of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for the by-elections in NA-157 Multan, PP-139 Sheikhupura and PP-241 Bahawalnagar to be held on September 11.

PTI Zain Qureshi, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won by securing more than 77,000 votes in the NA-157 election in the 2018 general elections, while the candidate of PML-N got around 70,000 votes.

The NA-157 Constituency was vacated by Zain Qureshi contested in Punjab Assembly Constituency PP-217 as MPA. Zain Qureshi defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Salman Naeem.

It should be remembered that in the 2018 general election, PTI candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi was defeated by independent candidate Salman Naeem.

