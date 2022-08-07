ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railway will continue its operation for transportation of essential commodities and medicines in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

This was stated by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique while presiding over a meeting in Lahore.

The Minister directed to prepare future plans for trains during flood situation and up-gradation of infrastructure.

He also directed to operationalize 119 coaches after repair besides improvement in schedule of trains.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Cart Bazars should be established at Railway land and interest free loans be arranged for cart owners with the cooperation of Akhuwat organization.

On August 7, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet had approved the technical supplementary grant worth five billion rupees for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to carry out rescue, and relief operation for rain and flood affected people.

Its meeting was held in Islamabad on Saturday with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail in the chair.

The amount will be allocated from contingency provision of the Finance Division as block provision to National Disaster Risk Management Fund.

Addressing the meeting, the finance minister had directed the authorities concerned to transfer funds immediately for timely help of the flood affectees.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority Islamabad had presented the summary for allocation of funds to the NDMA for flood affectees on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The NDMA chairman had requested that block allocation of Rs 5 billion may be made to the NDMF for relief and rescue activities in the flood affected areas, and death and disability compensation of the affectees.

Meanwhile, to aid the affectees of the recent flooding, PM Shehbaz Sharif had established a relief fund and made a heartfelt plea to the public, particularly the philanthropists, to assist the people who had been afflicted by the floods in a kind manner.