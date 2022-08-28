Railways to receive first batch of 230 new passenger coaches in mid-Dec

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways will start receiving the first batch of 230 new passenger coaches from China in December this year.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Saad Rafique. The coaches are equipped with the latest facilities and can run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

In November 2020, Pakistan Railways had decided to procure a total of 230 modern passenger coaches to modernise the department and facilitate the passengers.

It was decided that in the first phase, 46 modern passenger coaches will be procured, while 184 coaches will be prepared at Carriage Factory, Islamabad.

The passenger coaches included 80 compartments each for economy and air-conditioned class, 30 parlour compartments, and 20 vans each for luggage and brake. The railways had decided to import 200 freight vans while 620 bogies would be prepared at the factory.

However, in June this year, an official of the Ministry of Railways said the first batch of the procured coaches would be arriving by the end of the month.

He said that the process for installing Radio Frequency Identification System (RFIS) over the railway network had been initiated, which would transform the department on modern lines by effective and efficient monitoring of rolling stock.

The process for installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in locomotives had been initiated and would be operational after the complete installation of Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) at 31 stations.

The official said in order to monitor the train operation 24/7 and to ensure and improve punctuality, the central control office situated in Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Lahore as well as the control offices in all seven operational divisions were working.

He shared that the spare rakes and coaches had been stationed at Lahore and Karachi, to ensure the departure of trains on time and besides these spare coaches had also been stationed at major stations en route to address untoward situations to running trains.

