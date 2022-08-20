Rain damages estimated at Rs40bn in Sindh: CM Murad briefs Bilawal

Bilawal was presiding over a special meeting to review the losses and damages by rain.

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said it was the government’s priority to protect the people affected due to the unprecedented monsoon rains in 13 districts of Sindh and rehabilitate them under a relief package.

The PPP chairman was presiding over a special meeting to review the losses and damages caused by heavy rains and the measures taken by the Sindh government at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary, Karachi commissioner, Director-General Provincial Disaster Management Authority, and other high level officials.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and commissioners of Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana attended the meeting through video link.

Bilawal said the heavy downpour had submerged thousands of villages and towns in the 13 districts of province. He said the rain has affected and rendered thousands of people homeless, and therefore, their rehabilitation is the responsibility of the government.

He directed the chief minister to send the party assembly members to their constituencies for helping their people. “We cannot leave them under the open sky. The provincial government must mobilize all its resources to support the affected people by providing tents, mosquito nets, drinking water, cooked and uncooked food, healthcare faculties, and vaccination of cattle,” he instructed.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the heavy rains had claimed 166 lives and injured 573, while according to the livestock department, some 2,849 cattle perished, 47,399 houses were damaged, including 6,489 fully and 40,910 partially damaged, and standing crops over 810,683 acres washed away.

Likewise, he said 1,002 kilometers of 256 roads with 18 bridges had been damaged by the heavy rains all over Sindh. He said the government had already declared nine districts as calamity-hit areas and four more districts would also be declared.

The chief minister said around 1.053 million people had been affected and 432,658 displaced. “We have set up 61 relief camps where 1,169 people have been shifted, and others, who were not ready to leave their homes, have been provided tents, mosquito nets, beds, and such other things through PDMA.”

CM Murad said as per rough estimates, the rehabilitation of affected people along with their houses and compensation for the losses of their damaged crops, shops, and repair of the damaged road network, bridges, and sewerage system would cost around Rs 40 billion.

He said the federal government would have to come over to help his government to rehabilitate the affected people. Bilawal assured to speak with the prime minister to help the Sindh government.

Bilawal also directed the chief minister to improve the entire road network in Karachi and repair its sewerage system as soon as the rains were over. He directed the local bodies to start anti-mosquito and bacterial sprays in the areas where water had accumulated.

He directed the chief minister to keep him informed about the situation and the relief and rehabilitation work regularly.

