Rain Update: Heavy downpours lash parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall and thundershowers lashed several parts of Karachi late on Thursday night as the monsoon spell continues across the country.

Many areas including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Quaidabad, Malir and Model Colony received heavy rainfall. Torrential downpours with thundershowers also struck Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saudabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Airport, Korangi, Clifton and DHA. Light to moderate rain was recorded in Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani, Gurumandir, MA Jinnah Road and Saddar.

During the last 24 hours till 8AM on Friday morning, Quaidabad recorded the highest rainfall with 39mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 28mm, Saddar 22mm, Faisal Base 23mm, Jinnah Terminal 20.4mm, Old Airport 16.9, DHA 14.4mm, Korangi, 10.4, University Road 9.2mm, Kemari 2.5mm, Saadi Town 2.1mm, Sujani 1.8, Masroor Base 1mm and North Karachi received 0.6mm.

Several parts of Karachi faced power outages as heavy monsoon rain lashed the city. Several feeders of K-Electric tripped and the localities plunged into darkness. Shah Faisal, North Karachi, Saudabad, Surjani, Shadman, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora Goth, Golimar, Pak Colony, Orangi, Korangi and other areas were affected due to power outages.

The rainwater inundated several low-lying areas and roads in Karachi which hampered traffic flow. The Met Office has forecast more rain in Karachi during next 24 hours.

Heavy rains have lashed coastal areas of Sindh including Makli, Thatta, Sajawal, Gharo, and Dhabeji. In Thatta, low-lying areas have been inundated due to floods and communication systems have been disrupted due to torrential rains while the area is also facing prolonged power cuts.

The Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has said that monsoon season has not yet subsided and a fresh spell of heavy rain would hit the country in August.

According to the forecast, heavy rain is expected in most parts of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, APP reported.

It warned heavy rain might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

Flash flooding is expected in several districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and humid weather is expected in most Punjab districts, however rain is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

