1055 people injured due to the rains in the province

Rains caused a total 860 billion rupees lost in Sindh

Monsoon 2022 has severely affected all 30 districts of the province

Advertisement

Hyderabad-Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that 402 people have lost their lives and 1,055 people have been injured in the recent monsoon rains across the Sindh province.

According to initial estimates, a total loss of 860 billion rupees has been caused in Sindh due to the destruction of rains.

In his statement, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that there were unusual rains in monsoon 2022. In July, 308 percent more than the average rains occurred, while in August, 784 percent more than the average rains happened in the province. He said monsoon 2022 has severely affected all 30 districts of the province.

He said that after heavy rains, Sindh is under a high-level river flood. At present, more than 550,000 cusecs of flood rail are passing through the Sindh barrages. He said that about 15 lakh houses have been affected, which cost 450 billion rupees.

Similarly, 11,734 cattle worth Rs 903.96 million have died, while standing crops on 3,171,726 acres of land have been destroyed, with a total value of Rs 335.44 billion.

Advertisement

The provincial information minister said that 570 roads of 2281.5 km length have been affected, causing a loss of 22.8 billion rupees.

He informed that Chief Minister Sindh is personally monitoring the relief operations while Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force are fully helping the civil administration in this difficult time in relief operations. He said that 1 million tents and other items are needed to provide shelter to the rain victims.

The Sindh government will take measures to waive off interest on agricultural loans and reschedule installment payments by deferring them for at least one year.

Also Read Sindh govt sets up relief fund for flood victims KARACHI: Government of Sindh has set up the ‘Sindh Flood Relief Fund’...