Rally held in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out on Friday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris on the third anniversary of the military siege by Indian forces.

People belonging to different walks of life including parliamentarians participated in the rally from the Foreign Office on Constitution Avenue. The participants were carry banners and chanting slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir is everlasting and it will never dilute because of the internal situation.

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Kashmiris have been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives. He said every Pakistani is aware of its national responsibility and stands by Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Furthermore, one minute silence was observed across the capital at 08:59 AM to mark the completion of third year of Indian military siege and illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional steps to strip Kashmir’s special status.

Traffic also came to a halt on three points in the federal capital including Express Chowk Signal, Ayub Chowk and Faisal Avenue Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Islamabad police and district administration conducted a flag march patrol on the occasion. The vehicles of traffic police , police commandos, Rescue 15, patrolling police personnel, Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

The flag march commenced from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the Industrial Area and Rural zone.

The government has planned a series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support were being staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

