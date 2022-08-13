ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday extended gratitude to all those who contributed in the re-recording of national anthem.

Addressing media in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the National Anthem had been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters.

She said the project was completed in collaboration with various departments including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The brass bands of all three armed forces also participated in this national effort. The new compositions, recorded with excellent imaging have created a rainbow of all the cultural and regional colors of Pakistan,” she said.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be the second prime minister to launch the national anthem, and there’s no credit regarding the national anthem.

The minister said Ahmedali Chagla composed music of the anthem, while Hafeez Jalandhari wrote it in 1954.

She said it was imperative to spread awareness among the youth regarding Pakistan’s progress and struggle for independence. She said the armed forces and security agencies had rendered great sacrifices for the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb paid rich tribute to the people who played their role in development of the country and made Pakistan’s defence indispensable.

Congratulating the nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day, she said the journey of development would continue under the democratic government of Pakistan.

The minister said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had organised a calendar of activities on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

She said an effort had been made to project the cultural diversity and heritage of the country.

She also urged the opposition not to promote division and play its role for country’s development through strengthening democratic values.