  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Record of Imran Khan’s speech at F9 submitted in IHC
Record of Imran Khan’s speech at F9 submitted in IHC

Articles
  • The record of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s speech at the F-9 Park, Islamabad was submitted to the Islamabad High Court
  • PEMRA submitted the DVD and transcript of Imran Khan’s August 20 speech in court
  • A report on the implementation of the court order by PEMRA was also submitted
ISLAMABAD: The record of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s speech at the F-9 Park, Islamabad was submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

As per details, the record of the speech in the contempt of court case against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary was submitted to the Islamabad High Court.

PEMRA submitted the DVD and transcript of Imran Khan’s August 20 speech in court.

PEMRA DG Monitoring Ashfaq Ahmed Jamani submitted the records on the court order. The Islamabad High Court issued a notice on August 23 and sought records from PEMRA.

A report on the implementation of the court order by PEMRA was also submitted along with the record.

On the other hand, PTI Chief called an emergency meeting regarding the flood situation in the country at Bani Gala today.

All top leadership of the PTI attended the meeting and the current situation after the flood came under discussion.

Imran Khan issued new directives to the PTI leaders in regards to the flood relief activities and the party cases in the court during the meet.

Also Read

Imran Khan moves court against ban on his live speech
Imran Khan moves court against ban on his live speech

Imran Khan has challenged the ban on his live speech broadcast by...

