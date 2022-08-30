Five lawyers from high court and district bar will be allowed in the court

ISLAMABAD-Registrar Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a circular of code of conduct about hearing of contempt case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan, BOL News reported on Tuesday.

According to the circular issued, entry into Courtroom number-1 shall be subject to a pass issued by the Registrar’s Office. 15 court reporters will be allowed to be present in the courtroom.

The five lawyers from the high court and district bar will be allowed during the hearing. 15 lawyers of Imran Khan’s legal team will be able to be present in the courtroom.

The 15 law officers will be allowed from the Attorney General’s Office and Advocate General’s Office. Imran Khan’s legal team, lawyer’s bodies, attorney general, and advocate general office submit lists on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court’s Journalists Association was also instructed to submit the list of 15 journalists.

After providing the slips, the Registrar’s Office of Islamabad High Court will issue the passes.

The Islamabad administration and police make security arrangements to maintain court decorum.

The larger bench will hear the case tomorrow at 2.30 pm.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) sent a show cause notice to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan for contempt of court. IHC ordered Khan to appear before the court in person by August 31.

