Relief operations of Navy

  Relief and rescue operations of Pakistan Navy in Sindh
  • Pakistan Navy teams engaged in Gharo, Jati, Kandiaro and Sujawal
  • Diving teams of the Pakistan Navy are also moving the people to safe places
  • Medical camps have also been set up in different areas to provide free medical facilities
Karachi-Relief and rescue operations of the Pakistan Navy in flood-affected areas of Sindh province continued on Saturday.

Spokesperson Pak Navy said relief and rescue teams of Pakistan Navy are engaged in different areas of Sindh including Gharo, Jati, Kandiaro, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, and Qambar.

The diving teams of the Pakistan Navy are moving the people trapped in the flood water to safe places with the help of boats.

The Pakistan Navy is also conducting operations for drainage in flood-affected areas, Spokesperson Pakistan Navy added.

The medical camps of the Pakistan Navy have also been set up in different areas to provide free medical facilities and medicines to the flood victims.

Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal also made an air and ground visit to the affected areas to review the relief activities of the Pakistan Navy.

The Pakistan Navy’s relief operation is a practical manifestation of its determination to provide all possible assistance to the countrymen in distress.

Earlier, The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has continued rescue and relief operations in the rain and flood-affected areas along the civil administration.

