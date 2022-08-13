ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced remission in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

The remissions have been granted under Article 45 of the Constitution. Under the announcement, complete remission was granted to the elderly male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 15 years of jail term or more.

Similarly, complete remission was also extended to those female prisoners having an age of 60 years or more and who had spent 10 years or more in jail, besides the same would be applicable to those prisoners who had completed ¾th of their substantive imprisonment terms.

Those jail inmates would also get benefits of complete remission who had completed 20-year of their substantive sentences. The jail sentences of general prisoners would be reduced by a fifth.

However, the special remission would not be extended to those prisoners who are on death row and convicted in espionage, gang rape, bank robbery, anti-state activities, zina, abduction and dacoity cases.

Pakistan will celebrate Diamond Jubilee tomorrow [Sunday] with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

