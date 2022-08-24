Request to hand over Bol anchor Jameel Farooqui to FIA rejected 

Bol News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui has again been shifted to the police station as the court rejected the police’s request for handing the custody of Farooqui to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

As per Bol News, after the passage of 72 hours, the police unexpectedly produced Farooqui before Judicial Magistrate Islamabad and informed the magistrate that the case did not come into its jurisdiction and requested him to hand over the anchor to the FIA.

Qadir Janjua Advocate and Fayaz Kandwal Advocate presented arguments on behalf of Jameel Farooqui.

Farooqui’s objectionable vlog was played in the courtroom. During the hearing, the tweet of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was also mentioned.

Qadir Janjua Advocate requested that Jameel Farooqui be released immediately, the courts should not give decisions to satisfy someone’s ego. “The police has come and said that if our case is not solved, then discharge us now.”

The lawyer said that when UK courts give physical remand, they are also monitored by CCTV cameras.

The lawyer said that Jameel Farooqui should be acquitted from the case.

The judge said that the earlier order is upheld, under the same order to be produced him tomorrow after which the FIA ​​officials left the court empty-handed.

The order said that Jameel Farooqui was produced in the court without informing the lawyer. Such behavior of the police is a violation of basic human rights. The court allowed Jameel Farooqui to call his lawyer.

Farooqui’s lawyer asked where the notice was in which the FIA ​​wrote to hand over.

The order directed the police to be careful in future. It should be ensured that fundamental human rights are not violated during the investigation.

The request to hand over Jameel Farooqui to FIA was withdrawn by the police, after which Jameel Farooqui was again transferred to the police station.

Islamabad Police will produce Jameel Farooqui before the court again tomorrow (Thursday).

Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui said while leaving the courtroom, “No one can change my statement. I have my rights under the Geneva Convention.”

Farooqui raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad as soon as he left the court and said that these provisions were made later to humiliate him. The police are adding provisions of PICA to the petition.

Jamil Farooqui said, “I am under police remand, but the police are not investigating.”