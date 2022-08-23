Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces

Rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan Army were underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK

RAWALPINDI: Rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan Army were underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK. The Army troops are also assisting civil administration and rescuing flood-affected citizens, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR report, rations and ready-made food are also being supplied to the affected areas by floods in the provinces. In Sindh, rescue operations are underway in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Nowshero Feroze, and other areas. Two army helicopters have been dispatched to Interior Sindh to help with rescue operations.

“Affected populations and their belongings are being shifted to safer places. Army medical teams are providing medical care to affected people,” the ISPR said.

According to the military media wing, “Pak Army and FC troops are engaged in flood Rescue and relief operations in Balochistan. Relief activities are ongoing in Quetta, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai, and Nushki. Relief Camps were also established in Naseerabad, Lasbela, and Dukki. ”

Four Pakistan Army Helicopters are also engaged in flood Rescue and relief operations in Punjab. The supply of relief goods to the affected areas of DG Khan is continuing vigorously. FC personnel are engaged in flood-affected areas of Khyberpakhtoonkhwa. Relief activities are ongoing in Chitral and other localities, according to ISPR.