Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces
Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces

Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces

Articles
Advertisement
Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces

Pak Army continues flood Rescue and relief operations in provinces

Advertisement
  • Rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan Army were underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK
  • The Army troops are also assisting civil administration and rescuing flood-affected citizens, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)
  • Rations and ready-made food are also being supplied to the affected areas of floods in the provinces
  • Two army helicopters have been dispatched to Interior Sindh to help with rescue operations
    • Advertisement
  • Four Pakistan Army Helicopters are also engaged in relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Punjab. The supply of relief goods to the affected areas of DG Khan is continuing vigorously

RAWALPINDI: Rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan Army were underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK. The Army troops are also assisting civil administration and rescuing flood-affected citizens, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR report, rations and ready-made food are also being supplied to the affected areas by floods in the provinces. In Sindh, rescue operations are underway in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Nowshero Feroze, and other areas. Two army helicopters have been dispatched to Interior Sindh to help with rescue operations.

“Affected populations and their belongings are being shifted to safer places. Army medical teams are providing medical care to affected people,” the ISPR said.

Advertisement

According to the military media wing, “Pak Army and FC troops are engaged in flood Rescue and relief operations in Balochistan. Relief activities are ongoing in Quetta, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai, and Nushki. Relief Camps were also established in Naseerabad, Lasbela, and Dukki. ”

Also Read

IHC summons Imran Khan for Contempt of court by Aug 31
IHC summons Imran Khan for Contempt of court by Aug 31

Islamabad High Court( IHC) on Tuesday sent a show cause notice to the ...

Four Pakistan Army Helicopters are also engaged in flood Rescue and relief operations in Punjab. The supply of relief goods to the affected areas of DG Khan is continuing vigorously. FC personnel are engaged in flood-affected areas of Khyberpakhtoonkhwa. Relief activities are ongoing in Chitral and other localities, according to ISPR.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story