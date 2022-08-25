Advertisement
date 2022-08-25
Edition: English

  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sanam Jung to spill magic in a new game show on BOL Entertainment
Sanam Jung ready to address fat-shaming in new drama Piyari Mona

KARACHI: BOL News is always desirous of bringing distinctive and quality entertainment to its viewers and in a similar effort the channel is dishing out another thrilling game show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ on BOL Entertainment.

The teaser of the BOL game show has been released and the viewers are excitedly waiting for the show to hit their screens.

The teaser has also revealed that the show would be steered by none other than one of the most famous and beloved TV hosts Sanam Jung.

Sanam Jung has been ruling the entertainment industry for past many years and has been one of the queens of morning shows and will surely delight the audience with her engaging skills and remarkable talent.

Notably, BOL News has been touching new heights of popularity with its remarkable entertainment and reporting services for the nation.

BOL News has recently garnered 5 million YouTube subscribers overnight during the coverage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally and the speech of Imran Khan.

Also Read

Live blog: Jasmeen Manzoor joins BOL
Live blog: Jasmeen Manzoor joins BOL

Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson, Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor has begun hosting program ‘Bus...

