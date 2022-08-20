Sanghar mostly affected by rains and floods, claims PDMA

With 319 millimeters of torrential rains recorded in the city, Sanghar was the most affected city due to flooding in Sindh

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more torrential rains are expected in Sindh in the coming two days

Earlier, most of the river channels in Dadu, including the Gaj river, flood-affected areas were disconnected from the urban population. Severe rains have caused havoc in the region

Rains have devastated date palms and other standing crops in Sindh and throughout the country Advertisement

—————————————————————————————————SANGHAR: With 319 millimeters of torrential rains recorded in the city, Sanghar was the most affected city due to flooding in Sindh, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report of monsoon rains for the last two months.

According to the details, the PDMA report mentions rain from June 20 till August 18. In this period, 319 mm of rain was recorded, which was the highest in the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more torrential rains are expected in Sindh in the coming two days and Sanghar will again be most affected by it.

Earlier, most of the river channels in Dadu, including the Gaj river, flood-affected areas were disconnected from the urban population. Severe rains have caused havoc in the region. Moreover, the village of Murid Babbar and other rural areas are feared to be completely submerged. Due to the non-availability of the assistance of the Sindh government, residents of Murid Babbar were trying to rescue the village locals and their homes.

Due to the lack of boats, the residents of the area are facing problems. There is also a lack of medical facilities, including food, for the residents of the area around the water. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Sindh Administration are nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

Also Read New provisions included in FIR for assaulting Khadija sexually New provisions of abduction, violating sanctity, and rape were included in the...

Rains have devastated date palms and other standing crops in Sindh and throughout the country.