SAPM Ata Tarar: Punjab government being remote-controlled from Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government is being remote-controlled from Bani Gala. Pervaiz Elahi is a toy with a key attached to him, and Imran Khan has the key, says Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ata Ullah Tarar.

Ata Tarar mentioned that Khizer Khagga’s house was raided by Punjab police last night. The police even took away the CCTV system from his residence in Lahore along with some important items from his house. “It simply shows that Pervaiz Elahi rules over Punjab, where the provincial police are also involved in looting,” he added.

“If you have any valid proof against any of the members, then do file a case. We will be part of the investigations because it is the culture of our party to be abducted in jail for fake cases. Our leadership has been to jail,” he said.

The Special Assistant to the PM claimed, “To those who are crying over judicial remand for just two days, I want to draw their attention that our leadership has spent 80 days or more in remand.”

“The so-called king, Imran Khan Niazi, said that he wanted to meet Shahbaz Gill at the hospital. Did he give any application? Is this the way to meet any accused? There are laws and regulations in this country by which people are allowed to meet,” he mentioned.

Advertisement

By giving fire to the statement against the country, these people are taking revenge on us. Pervaiz Elahi completely assisted Imran Khan with such statements against the state. Article 124-A is applied when you rebel and give a statement against the interest of the state, SAPM Ata Tarar told the media.

According to him, Shahbaz Gill should have been detained by Islamabad police for remand on the orders of the High Court and the session court. These are the doings of Pervaiz Elahi that he does not accept the verdict of the court orders.

SAPM Ata Tarar also claimed that private people forcefully entered the house, which included thugs and thieves. They registered a case against us for beating up an employee of the assembly. Do bring any proof of that if you have it or his statement that we assaulted him.

According to SAPM, the Punjab Ministry of Interior is also involved in protecting those who have made statements against the state. Secondly, Punjab police are directed to raid the houses of the MPAs. “What you did on May 25 was illegal and spread chaos.”

Also Read 12 PML-N leaders approach court seeking protective bail ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have approached the Islamabad High Court...

He mentioned that the state must stop the chaos. They even martyred a police constable. “Parvez Elahi mocked him, saying he wasn’t going after a thief and couldn’t be called a martyr. Ask his orphan kids what is going on for them,” he added.