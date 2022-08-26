Security from Imran Khan has been withdrawn: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the security from PTI Chief Imran Khan has been withdrawn

He also said that the party has been fearing an attack on Imran Khan

Fawad Chaudhry maintained that as the former Prime Minister, its Imran Khan’s right that the Capital police should provide him security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the security from PTI Chief Imran Khan has been withdrawn.

He was talking to BOL News when said that the party has been fearing an attack on Imran Khan and the Punjab, KP and Gilgit Baltistan Police are not being allowed to take charge of the Chairman’s security.

Fawad Chaudhry maintained that as the former Prime Minister, its Imran Khan’s right that the Capital police should provide him security and questioned the authorities whether they want to be facilitators of the attack on Khan.

While condemning the act, he said that the idea of disqualifying Imran Khan is a crude fantasy, and attempts were made to arrest Khan in a fake case of terrorism.

The PTI leader also predicted that September 10 to September 12 are politically crucial days hinting at the situation in Pakistan to be like that in Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was charged in a terror case for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, however, the court has granted him bail in the case.

