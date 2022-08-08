Advertisement
  Security guard arrested for assaulting pregnant maid in Karachi
Security guard arrested for assaulting pregnant maid in Karachi

Karachi: The security guard who beat a pregnant woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar neighbourhood was named in a case against him by the Sharae Faisal police on Monday.

A security officer was seen kicking and hitting a woman outside of a residential complex in a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

The video, which was taken from an apartment’s balcony, showed a woman and a security guard having what appeared to be a heated argument while another security agent milled around.

The woman is struck hard by the guard falling to the ground as a result. After that, he kicks her in the upper body before a different guard intervenes.

Two males who are seated on chairs close by remain silent. Instead, one of them gets up and walks out.

The woman claimed that the altercation started when the guard would not let her son enter the apartment where she worked as a maid.

“The guard misbehaved before assaulting me,” she said.

Details indicate that the incident happened on August 5 about three in the morning.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint against the guard and management of the residential project, Sharae Faisal police filed a case 745/22 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337-A (punishment for shajjah), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The victim identified herself as a resident of Bin Qasim Town and a maid at Noman Grand City, which is located in block 17 of Gulistan-e-Johar, in her statement to the police.

She said that her son Sohail had come to give dinner to her place of employment but was prevented from doing so by union representatives Abdul Nasir, Adil Khan, and Mehmood Khalil.

She insisted that she had come down to find out why her son wasn’t permitted in but that when Adil, a union representative, became enraged, he began verbally abusing her.

The woman alleged that after Adil approached her to beat her up, he ordered Dawood to continue the beating.

“Dawood, the security guard, slapped me on the face and I fell down,” she said. “When I tried to stand up, he kicked me on the face, after which I fainted.”

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, has given the Karachi police chief orders to take action against the guard.

The chief minister declared that it was not acceptable to use violence against women, children, or the old.

