ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution urging the international community to review its engagement with India which is disregarding international humanitarian laws and resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The resolution regarding India moved by Leader of House Azam Nazeer Tarar recommended the government to expedite its diplomatic efforts to continue to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the UN Human Rights Council, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution strongly rejected illegal and unilateral actions of India on August 5, 2019 saying these are in direct violations of the UN Security Council resolutions and are aimed at changing the demographic structure of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), suppressing the realisation of the inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiris as well as violating their civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

Condemning Indian atrocities including extra judicial killings and demolition of homes and private properties as a form of collective punishment in the occupied valley, the resolution deplored change in the status of Urdu language associated with Kashmiri Muslims and their identity.

It demanded resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out from the Foreign Office on the constitution avenue in Islamabad on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

People belonging to different walks of life including parliamentarians participated in the rally.

Carrying banners, the participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s commitment with Kashmir was everlasting and it would never dilute because of internal situation.

In his remarks, Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Kashmiri people had been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over 100,000 lives.

He said every Pakistani was aware of its national responsibility and stood by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.