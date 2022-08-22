Karachi rain: More falls expected in city from tomorrow

New rain system likely to enter Eastern Sindh from 23

Thunderstorms may occur in Upper Sindh and Central Sindh

Heavy rain expected in Karachi from 24 to 25 August

KARACHI:A low air-pressure is currently present over central India and it has been further intensified.

According to the Met Office, this system is likely to enter eastern Sindh tomorrow. The thunderstorms are likely to occur in Upper Sindh and Central Sindh from 23 August, 2022.

This system will take over central Sindh by August 24. There is a possibility of heavy rains with thunder in Karachi including Lower Sindh while heavy rain may occur in metropolis city on August 24-25.

The rain is likely to continue till the morning of August 26. After that no more system is expected for at least 10 days.

However, rain is expected in second week of September in the city.

If this system enter towards South Punjab, the chances of heavy rains is less likely to occur in Karachi.

