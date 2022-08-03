Seven arrested after youth falls off high-rise building in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have taken seven people into custody after a university student died after falling off the 17th floor of a multi-story building under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased youth was identified as 28-year-old Adil Masood Khan, who fell from a high-rise building located in Do Darya, Phase 8 in DHA on Sunday. Rescue workers and police reached the site and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

After the incident, police detained seven friends of Adil and interrogated them. Police said the youths had hired a flat for a party where Adil went to the balcony from where he fell. Police had termed it an accident in initial investigation.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s sister Wardah Masood. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Police said Adil Masood had recently completed his BBA from IBA. Adil Masood’s father died a few years ago while his mother lives abroad in Canada. Police said the deceased’s sister resides in Lahore, while he was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Police further said Adil was present at the apartment with his friends having a party. Police said his friends have admitted in the preliminary investigation to consuming drugs. The youngsters told friends they were unaware when the incident occurred and Adil fell from the building.

Adil’s sister had reached Karachi after the incident and registered a case. She has raised concerns that her brother may have been murdered.

