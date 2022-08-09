ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested “in accordance with the law” on charges of inciting the public against the state institutions.

“Shahbaz Gill had made statements against the institutions in an attempt to create hatred among its personnel and inciting them towards revolt,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said a case 691/22 was registered against Gill in Kohsar police station under sections 120, 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and others of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Gill was accused of spreading chaos, inciting people against the state along with other serious allegations, he added.

He alleged, “Following Lasbela helicopter crash, a conspiracy was hatched against the state institutions after a meeting presided over by the PTI chief.”

He accused Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry of promoting a narrative against institutions in collaboration with a private news channel.

Rana Sanaullah said Shahbaz Gill’s provocative comments were broadcasted more than once against a disciplined institution which made it obvious that Imran Khan wanted to divide the nation and mislead youth of the country.

The minister reiterated that Gill was arrested according to the law and through a proper procedure; “I assure you, he will be treated in accordance with the law.”

He said the suspect would be produced before the court and “a fair and transparent investigation would be conducted” against him.

Rana Sanaullah said fake cases were registered against the PML-N during the PTI tenure, but the present government had been abiding by the law and the constitution.

Several hours after arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, an FIR has surfaced which accuses the PTI leader of attempting to create a rift between army officers of above and below brigadier rank.

The FIR has been lodged at Kohsar police station. It alleged that the suspect tried to get officers below brigadier rank to join a political party.

The FIR said, during a programme at ARY, Shahbaz Gill tried to incite army officers and bureaucrats against the government.