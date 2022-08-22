Advertisement
date 2022-08-22
Shahbaz Gill case: Court grants two-day physical remand

PTI claims Shahbaz Gill was tortured in police custody.

  • A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted a two-day remand of Shahbaz Gill
  • He was remanded in custody in a sedition case filed against him
  • Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9 from Bani Gala while on his way to meet Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him, reported BOL News.

A case was heard in the court for extension in the remand of Gill and after reviewing the medical report of the PTI leader, the court announced the verdict and remanded him for two more days in police custody.

The court also ordered to present PTI leader before the court after two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Bani Gala while on his way to meet Imran Khan. The police have said that the arrest was made over sedition charges against him.

It was also said that the leader had incited the public with his speech during a television show.

On the other hand, PTI had submitted pleas against his remand adding that Gill was tortured during the custody and maintained that his mental and physical wellbeing is at stake.

Gill was taken to PIMS after he complained of difficulty in breathing and some tests were conducted to determine his health issues.
However, earlier today, Shahbaz Gill was released from the hospital.

