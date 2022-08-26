Shahbaz Gill case: Court ordered police to produce record

Court heard the sedition case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad District Sessions Court heard the sedition case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered the police to produce the record by tomorrow, reported BOL News on Friday.

As per details, the case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas while Faisal Chaudhry and Sardar Masroof appeared in the court on behalf of the accused Shehbaz Gill.

At the onset of the hearing, the judge inquired about the absence of the inquiry officer from the court and the record to which he was told that the investigation officer left for Karachi before the notice was delivered to him.

The police also added that the officer would not be able to reach the court before Monday (August 29) requesting the court to adjourn the hearing till the date.

The court ordered the police to call the investigating officer from Karachi to be present for the hearing tomorrow adding that if the police failed to produce the record by the given time then the SSP and IG Islamabad would be summoned.

The judge also warned the officers in case of non-availability of the record and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

