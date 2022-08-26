Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahbaz Gill case: Court ordered police to produce record

Shahbaz Gill case: Court ordered police to produce record

Articles
Advertisement
Shahbaz Gill case: Court ordered police to produce record
Advertisement
  • Court heard the sedition case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill today
  • The court ordered police to produce record by tomorrow
  • The judge also warned the officers in case of non-availability of the record
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad District Sessions Court heard the sedition case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered the police to produce the record by tomorrow, reported BOL News on Friday.

As per details, the case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas while Faisal Chaudhry and Sardar Masroof appeared in the court on behalf of the accused Shehbaz Gill.

At the onset of the hearing, the judge inquired about the absence of the inquiry officer from the court and the record to which he was told that the investigation officer left for Karachi before the notice was delivered to him.

The police also added that the officer would not be able to reach the court before Monday (August 29) requesting the court to adjourn the hearing till the date.

The court ordered the police to call the investigating officer from Karachi to be present for the hearing tomorrow adding that if the police failed to produce the record by the given time then the SSP and IG Islamabad would be summoned.

Advertisement

The judge also warned the officers in case of non-availability of the record and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Also Read

Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah
Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah

GUJRAT: A case has been registered against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story