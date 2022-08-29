Shahbaz Gill case: Court resumes hearing, Gill ready for apology

Court resumed the hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill bail plea in the sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court on Monday resumed the hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill bail plea in the sedition case against him, reported BOL News.

At the outset of today’s proceedings, the Capital police presented the record sought by the court in the previous hearing.

Additional District and Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal led the case and directed the police to show the record to the petitioner’s lawyer upon his request.

During the proceeding, Gill’s counsel maintained that the PTI leader could never think of treason and said that the transcript misquoted him.

He also said that Gill is ready to tender an apology and can address any misunderstanding in this regard.

The counsel, however, condemned that no one has the right to alter remarks of anyone.

Earlier, the district and session court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea due to unavailability of record.

The Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Supra while hearing the case gave a last chance to the police to present the record till Monday.

The police maintained before the court that the investigation officer was out of contact to which the judge asked him to reach out as soon as possible and inform the court.

Notably, Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9 at Bani Gala under the charges of sedition.

