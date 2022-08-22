Shahbaz Gill completely fit, claims fresh medical report

ISLAMABAD: A new medical report of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been issued, according to which he is fully fit and conscious, Bol News reported.

“Shahbaz Gill is in his senses and normal,” the report adds.

The medical board wanted to conduct a complete physical examination of Shahbaz Gill but he refused, says the medical report.

“He only allowed chest medical examination. All blood samples of Shahbaz Gill are normal. The board wanted to do chest X-ray, and few tests but he refused. The patient has mild chest pain with no symptoms,” the report maintains.

On August 21, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had rejected allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill, the close aide of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in police custody.

Advertisement

Also Read Rana Sanaullah rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has rejected allegations of torture on Shahbaz...

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said the story of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill had been orchestrated to divert attention from the original matter.

The interior minister had said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers, as the state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

He had said Shahbaz Gill was produced before judicial magistrate within 24 hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture.

The minister had said the medical board did not indicate any torture in its report on August 11.

On August 21, Imran Khan had said his party would approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad inspector general of police, deputy inspector general and the magistrate in the case pertaining to torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Advertisement

Addressing the public gathering in Islamabad in protest against arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan had said if case could be filed against Shahbaz Gill, then they were going to file cases against Khawaja Asif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and others too.