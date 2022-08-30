Advertisement
  • Shahbaz Gill Sedition Case: Court rejects plea for bail
ISLAMABAD: District and session court on Tuesday rejected the plea of Shahbaz Gill for bail. The decision was taken by Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal, BOL News reported.

A district and session court on Monday resumed the hearing for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in the sedition case against him.

At the outset of Monday’s proceedings, the Capital police presented the record sought by the court in the previous hearing.

Additional District and Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal led the case and directed the police to show the record to the petitioner’s lawyer upon his request.

During the proceeding, Gill’s counsel maintained that the PTI leader could never think of treason and said that the transcript misquoted him.

He also said that Gill is ready to tender an apology and can address any misunderstanding in this regard.
The counsel, however, condemned that no one has the right to alter remarks of anyone.

Notably, Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9 at Bani Gala under the charges of sedition.

