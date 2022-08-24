Shahbaz Gill sent to prison, physical remand rejected

The court rejected the plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

The court sent him on judicial remand in prison

The prosecutor demanded the physical remand for complete investigation

ISLAMABAD: The court rejected the plea for physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and send him on judicial remand in prison, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

At the onset of the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman questioned the lawyer about the presence of Gill in the court. Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that there has been a judicial plea in the arms case of the PTI leader. He maintained that the police have been investigating him as per the law.

The prosecutor also presented before the court that the detention of the accused is crucial as the police need to conduct the polygraphic test adding that the investigation team has been busy investigating day and night and still the probe is not completed.

Raja Rizwan also said that the team needs answers to a few questions and the mobile phone used by Shahbaz needs to be recovered.

The prosecutor said that the polygraphic test should be conducted from Lahore to which the judge inquired that the polygraphic test was not requested in the old remand.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry on behalf of Gill maintained that the police conducted the raid of his client’s room with the support of the media adding that the beeper was given through a landline then why the police are after the mobile phone.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier today, the IHC ordered the Ministry of Interior to inquire about the torture on Shahbaz Gill during the physical remand.

