Shahbaz Gill should be given a fair hearing: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill and urged the judiciary to take notice.

In a tweet, the former prime minister questioned under what law and whose orders is this being done. He said Shahbaz Gill should be given a “fair hearing” if he has broken any law.

He said the Constitution and all laws are being violated with impunity just to “salvage the imported government of crooks”

He said the judiciary needs to take notice of the situation. He deplored that ARY News editor was “picked up violently late night from his home without warrant” and the woman with her baby was taken into custody because her husband worked for Gill.

Imran Khan said a climate of fear is being spread to make people kowtow before cabal of crooks.

A district and sessions court rejected the extension of physical remand granted to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case related to giving a statement against the armed forces.

The court dismissed police request for an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand. Shahbaz Gill was presented handcuffed in court amid strict measures before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir.

During the hearing, police sought an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand. Gill told the court that he was subjected to torture during detention.

He complained that his medical checkup has not been conducted despite the court’s order. He further said that he was prevented from meeting his lawyer and was not even allowed to sleep at night.

Gill said he cannot even think about giving an statement against the armed forces. He said a fake medical report was presented in court while his checkup was not done. “I am a professor, not a criminal,” he said, adding that he was also not kept at Kohsar police station.

On August 9, the Islamabad police officers arrested Shahbaz Gill for “inciting the public against state institutions”.

