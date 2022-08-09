Advertisement
  • Shahbaz Gill tried to create division between officers above, below brigadier rank: FIR
Shahbaz Gill tried to create division between officers above, below brigadier rank: FIR

Articles
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference. Screengrab/ Bol TV

ISLAMABAD: Several hours after arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, an FIR has surfaced which accuses the PTI leader of attempting to create a rift between army officers of above and below brigadier rank.

The FIR has been lodged at Kohsar police station. It alleged that the suspect tried to get officers below brigadier rank to join a political party.

The FIR said, during a programme at ARY, Shahbaz Gill tried to incite army officers and bureaucrats against the government.

Meanwhile, in a huddle to discuss arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government’s days were numbered.

Addressing the meeting, Imran Khan said the government had gone fascist. He said undemocratic behavior was being adopted with the political workers. He said they would not tolerate such fascist treatment by the government, come what may.

PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Babar Awan, Faisal Javed, Shireen Mazari were also present in the meeting. Some senior leaders joined through video link. The meeting mulled over the situation created by arrest of Shahbaz Gill. Babar Awan briefed the party leadership on legal aspects. Condemning the arrest, the leadership termed it an action motivated by revenge.

Faisal Chaudhry would assist in the case of Shahbaz Gill, while the party would approach the Federal Investigation Agency over his arrest, the forum decided.

