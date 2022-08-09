PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Babar Awan, Faisal Javed, Shireen Mazari were also present in the meeting. Some senior leaders joined through video link.

Condemning the arrest, the leadership termed it an action motivated by revenge.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested while on his way to Bani Gala today, confirmed PTI leader Murad Saeed.

ISLAMABAD: In a huddle to discuss arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government’s days were numbered.

Addressing the meeting, Imran Khan said the government had gone fascist. He said undemocratic behavior was being adopted with the political workers. He said they would not tolerate such fascist treatment by the government, come what may.

PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Babar Awan, Faisal Javed, Shireen Mazari were also present in the meeting. Some senior leaders joined through video link. The meeting mulled over the situation created by arrest of Shahbaz Gill. Babar Awan briefed the party leadership on legal aspects. Condemning the arrest, the leadership termed it an action motivated by revenge.

Faisal Chaudhry would assist in the case of Shahbaz Gill, while the party would approach the Federal Investigation Agency over his arrest, the forum decided.

Ali Awan has prepared an application in this regard.

The security officials have claimed that the arrest was made under the charges of treason. A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said that the leader was arrested for inciting public against state institutions.

PTI leadership including Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Shehzad Akbar, and others condemned the detention of Shahnaz Gill.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the leader was arrested by personnel in without-number-plate vehicles. He also claimed that the leader was dragged out of his vehicle.

Murad Saeed while confirming the arrest claimed that the incumbent government has been in a state of insecurity.

Sources in the know informed that the arrest was made when Shahbaz was travelling to Bani Gala to meet PTI Chief Imran Khan.

It was also said that due to the fear of more arrests, PTI has alerted all other leaders to be cautious.