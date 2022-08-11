Shahbaz Gill’s driver arrested, house raided by police

Police arrested the driver of Shahbaz Gill

Islamabad police decided to expand the scope of investigation

The recent arrest was conducted in this regard

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill – who has been arrested in sedition case – his driver was also detained today, reported BOL News.

According to details, Islamabad Police has decided to expand the scope of the investigation in the case filed against Gill.

In this regard, the police said that the investigation team has been collecting all the evidence related to the case.

According to the police, wherever legal action is required, the police will ensure its performance and for which the scope of the case would be extended to other provinces besides Islamabad.

It may be noted that for further investigation, the house of Shehbaz Gill’s driver has been raided, from where the driver’s wife has also been arrested.

A case has been registered in the Abpara police station, while the police claimed that the officials faced resistance during the raid.

Notably, the PTI leader was arrested on Tuesday under the treason charges and the police claimed that the accused has incited the public against the state institutions.

A Judicial Magistrate has granted two-day physical remand of the leader and directed the police to present him in the court again on August 12.

