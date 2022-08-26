Court asked the parties to submit a reply on September 1

KARACHI- Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission, Chief Secretary Sindh, Local Government Secretary, and others over the decision of the Election Commission on the postponement of local body elections in Karachi.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and MPA Raja Azhar filed a petition in the SHC against the decision of the Election Commission on the postponement of local body elections in Karachi.

The petitioner’s lawyer advocate Wahab Baloch stated that Election Commission postponed local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur divisions after hearing only one party. He said ECP did not even bother to listen to the stance of any other party.

Advocate Wahab Baloch said ECP has not even released the new schedule for local body elections. It is not raining much in Karachi.

The petitioner’s lawyer said ECP postpones local government elections at the request of the Sindh government and its allied parties.

He said the second phase of elections should be ordered to be held immediately.

PTI petitioner requested that local body elections in Karachi be held on time. He said that failure to hold local elections on time is a violation of court orders.

