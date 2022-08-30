Advertisement
SHC issues notice to NEPRA and K-Electric

  • SHC  heard a constitutional petition against K-Electric over a collection of heavy charges
  • Advocate Usman Farooq requested the court to stop K-Electric from collecting overbilling
  • The lawyer also requested the court to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of K-Electric
Karachi-Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notice to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and K-Electric on the plea of Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

According to the details, the Sindh High Court heard a constitutional petition against K-Electric filed by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman regarding the collection of heavy charges in the form of fuel charges and taxes.

The Sindh High Court issued a notice to NEPRA and K-Electric on the plea of Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman and asked K-Electric and others to respond by September 9.

Advocate Usman Farooq requested the court to stop K-Electric from collecting overbilling and fuel adjustment charges. Avoid charging sales tax, income tax, TV license fee, and other charges in electricity bills.

On behalf of Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Advocate Usman Farooq also requested the court to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of K-Electric.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the holding of Sindh local government elections without delay.

The petition was filed in the SHC on behalf of the Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munim Zafar, and Saif Uddin.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that the Sindh government is deliberately delaying the delimitation process.

Also Read

Karachi: Trade bodies urge govt to make power affordable for the city.
Karachi: Trade bodies urge govt to make power affordable for the city.

Representatives of eight trade and industrial associations held a joint press conference....

