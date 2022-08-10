SHC issues notices to ECP, chief secretary on plea of Hafiz Naeem

SHC issued notices to the Election Commission, Sindh Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government on Hafiz Naeem plea

The notices were sent on the plea against the postponement of LG polls

The court sought a reply from the parties

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sindh Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, and others on the plea of President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, reported BOL News.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hafiz Naeem opposed the postponement of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls and staged a sit-in against it.

Hafiz Naeem addressed a press conference after the postponement and termed it a conspiracy against democracy.

He also alleged that the provincial Election Commission is an extension of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The petition filed by the Ameer Jamat-e-Islami holds that the Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has been using his power for political benefits adding that the ballot papers issued for the LG polls are located nowhere.

Naeem also alleged in the petition that the local government has been purposely delaying the delimitation of the constituencies. He said that the municipal elections have to be held within 120 days of the expiry of the term of the local bodies however, the election commission is least concerned about this.

He demanded the commission to announce the date of polls soon and fresh ballot papers must be issued.

“A neutral administrator should be appointed in place of the political one, Murtaza Wahab,” said the petition.

