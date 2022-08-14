SHC rejected petition challenging Child Marriage Law

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013.

The SHC has previously decided on the subject, according to a two-judge panel comprised of Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed.

Samira Mahamadi, a habitual litigant, challenged the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013 before the SHC under Article 199 of the Constitution.

According to the petitioner, the law should be deemed null and illegal and beyond the scope of the constitution since it contradicts Islamic values and amounts to state terrorism.

According to the bench: “The topic has already been handled by this very court in the case known as Ali Azhar against Arzoo Fatima (PLD 2022 Sindh 01). In light of this, the petition is rejected in limine.”

In Sindh, the law states that no one under the age of 18 can marry. It further states that the male participant in the marriage, the person who legalizes the marriage, and the child’s father or guardian can all face punishment. The petition to have the NACTA Act repealed was refused. The same panel also dismissed a plea challenging the power of the National Counter Terrorism Authority Act, 2013.

Ms Mahamadi petitioned the SHC again, claiming that Nacta law violated Articles 19, 19-A, 22, and 28 of the Constitution by obstructing the Islamic way of life by addressing the mainstreaming of madressahs as well as the issue of population control.

The petitioner further claimed that NACTA was misusing its authority by conducting social, religious, and cultural engineering in the name of national security.

“However, the petitioner has been unable to provide any compelling argument to justify her challenge, and a review of the petition’s text reveals that it lacks any genuine ground justiciable under Article 199. Because the petition was misconceived, it was rejected in limine ” according to the bench’s ruling.