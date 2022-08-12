SHC restrains FIA from taking action against Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and PTI MPA Seema Zia in the funding case.

The court heard a petition filed by Imran Ismail and Seema Zia. The court stopped the federal agency from taking action and sought replies till September 24.

The petition said the three bank accounts on which the inquiry is being conducted are closed. It said an illegal inquiry has been initiated based on malice and ill-intention. It urged the court to and declare the FIA call-up notice issued to the petitioners for personal appearance as null and void.

The petitioner urged the court to suspend the inquiry initiated by the FIA. It urged to restrain the agency from taking action until the final decision of this petition. Secretary Interior, DG FIA, Deputy Director, and Head of Inquiry Team have been made respondents.

Speaking to media outside the court, Imran Ismail said the PTI is the only party that relies on public funds. “We have no foreign funding like others. Who has received money from India? Who received money from Osama bin Laden to topple Benazir’s government?” he questioned.

Advertisement

He said the PTI presented evidence of 40,000 transactions. “They are afraid of elections as then Imran Khan will bring more than two-thirds majority.” He said the PTI is not afraid of threats by “imported government” and will be undeterred.

“This government will not see the next thirty days. The next elections is going to be announced,” he claimed. He said Imran Khan will announce the plan of action in the rally on August 14.

FIA has summoned senior PTI leader Imran Ismail in a case related to funding against his party. The FIA has launched an investigation following a verdict by the ECP.

FIA summoned PTI leaders Asad Qaisar, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, and 11 others to address questions during the probe with a total of six inquiries opened in major cities across the country.

Asad Qaisar has filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court against the inquiry. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid appeared before the FIA in Lahore while Qasim Suri was a no-show after being summoned in Quetta. Imran Ismail has been summoned by the agency on August 15.

Advertisement

Also Read FIA summons Imran Ismail for probe into PTI funding case ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former Sindh governor Imran...