SHC takes notice of ‘no security’ for Haleem Adil

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday took notice of taking away security from the opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the petition was filed against the federal and provincial secretaries of the interior for not providing 24 hours of security to Haleem Adil as his life is in danger.

The lawyer of Halim Adil, Malik Altaf Javed, claimed before the honorable court that the life of his petitioner is in danger and under serious threat.

As per the details, Sindh High Court sent legal notices to the Federal Secretary of Ministry of Interior and the Provincial Secretary of Ministry of Interior. The court has demanded that the parties are obliged to respond by August 25.

The Sindh government has withdrawn the security of Haleem Adil in retaliation, the petition submitted to Sindh High Court stated. The petition also stated that several other political leaders have been provided security on the orders of the honorable court.

During the hearing, Halim Adil Sheikh demanded to be provided security for 24 hours, and vehicles with black tinted mirrors must be provided for safety. He also mentioned permitting him to keep personal gunmen for precautions and the federal and interior secretary should be restrained from taking any illegal actions.