Shehbaz Sharif to embark on two-day visit to Qatar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Qatar from Tuesday on the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This would be the prime minister’s first visit to Qatar since assuming the office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will be accompanied by a high level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a particular focus on advancing energy related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar. They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The PM will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the prime minister’s visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.

On August 8, PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.

Earlier, on Jun 8, talking to Commander Qatar Air Force Major General Jassim Mohamed Ahmed Al-Mannai, who had called on him in Rawalpindi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looked forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatari Armed Forces.